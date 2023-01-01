1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Tunisian dinars

Convert GHS to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
268.467 tnd

1.00000 GHS = 0.26847 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:43
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86031.085490.44061.467141.640440.95118.753
1 GBP1.1623911.2616105.1221.70531.906751.1054321.7973
1 USD0.92130.792644183.32471.35171.511370.8761517.2775
1 INR0.0110570.009512720.012001210.01622210.01813840.01051490.207351

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Tunisian Dinar
1 GHS0.26847 TND
5 GHS1.34234 TND
10 GHS2.68467 TND
20 GHS5.36934 TND
50 GHS13.42335 TND
100 GHS26.84670 TND
250 GHS67.11675 TND
500 GHS134.23350 TND
1000 GHS268.46700 TND
2000 GHS536.93400 TND
5000 GHS1342.33500 TND
10000 GHS2684.67000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TND3.72485 GHS
5 TND18.62425 GHS
10 TND37.24850 GHS
20 TND74.49700 GHS
50 TND186.24250 GHS
100 TND372.48500 GHS
250 TND931.21250 GHS
500 TND1862.42500 GHS
1000 TND3724.85000 GHS
2000 TND7449.70000 GHS
5000 TND18624.25000 GHS
10000 TND37248.50000 GHS