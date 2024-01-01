Ghanaian cedis to New Zealand dollars today

Convert GHS to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
130.42 nzd

1.000 GHS = 0.1304 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3560.92118.7990.7861.3441.53183.197
1 CAD0.73710.67913.8640.580.9911.12961.357
1 EUR1.0861.472120.4110.8541.4591.66290.332
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.04910.0420.0710.0814.426

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / New Zealand Dollar
1 GHS0.13042 NZD
5 GHS0.65209 NZD
10 GHS1.30418 NZD
20 GHS2.60836 NZD
50 GHS6.52090 NZD
100 GHS13.04180 NZD
250 GHS32.60450 NZD
500 GHS65.20900 NZD
1000 GHS130.41800 NZD
2000 GHS260.83600 NZD
5000 GHS652.09000 NZD
10000 GHS1,304.18000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NZD7.66763 GHS
5 NZD38.33815 GHS
10 NZD76.67630 GHS
20 NZD153.35260 GHS
50 NZD383.38150 GHS
100 NZD766.76300 GHS
250 NZD1,916.90750 GHS
500 NZD3,833.81500 GHS
1000 NZD7,667.63000 GHS
2000 NZD15,335.26000 GHS
5000 NZD38,338.15000 GHS
10000 NZD76,676.30000 GHS