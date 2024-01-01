Ghanaian cedis to Nigerian nairas today

Convert GHS to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
117,791 ngn

1.000 GHS = 117.8 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Nigerian Naira
1 GHS117.79100 NGN
5 GHS588.95500 NGN
10 GHS1,177.91000 NGN
20 GHS2,355.82000 NGN
50 GHS5,889.55000 NGN
100 GHS11,779.10000 NGN
250 GHS29,447.75000 NGN
500 GHS58,895.50000 NGN
1000 GHS117,791.00000 NGN
2000 GHS235,582.00000 NGN
5000 GHS588,955.00000 NGN
10000 GHS1,177,910.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NGN0.00849 GHS
5 NGN0.04245 GHS
10 NGN0.08490 GHS
20 NGN0.16979 GHS
50 NGN0.42448 GHS
100 NGN0.84896 GHS
250 NGN2.12240 GHS
500 NGN4.24480 GHS
1000 NGN8.48959 GHS
2000 NGN16.97918 GHS
5000 NGN42.44795 GHS
10000 NGN84.89590 GHS