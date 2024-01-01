Ghanaian cedis to Laotian kips today

Convert GHS to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
1,648,280 lak

1.000 GHS = 1,648 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:25
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Laotian Kip
1 GHS1,648.28000 LAK
5 GHS8,241.40000 LAK
10 GHS16,482.80000 LAK
20 GHS32,965.60000 LAK
50 GHS82,414.00000 LAK
100 GHS164,828.00000 LAK
250 GHS412,070.00000 LAK
500 GHS824,140.00000 LAK
1000 GHS1,648,280.00000 LAK
2000 GHS3,296,560.00000 LAK
5000 GHS8,241,400.00000 LAK
10000 GHS16,482,800.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LAK0.00061 GHS
5 LAK0.00303 GHS
10 LAK0.00607 GHS
20 LAK0.01213 GHS
50 LAK0.03033 GHS
100 LAK0.06067 GHS
250 LAK0.15167 GHS
500 LAK0.30335 GHS
1000 LAK0.60669 GHS
2000 LAK1.21338 GHS
5000 LAK3.03346 GHS
10000 LAK6.06692 GHS