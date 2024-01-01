Ghanaian cedis to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert GHS to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
8,032.52 cve

1.000 GHS = 8.033 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3261.4721.6620.96718.198
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8011.7241.9471.13321.316
1 USD0.9210.786183.21.3561.5310.89116.762
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 GHS8.03252 CVE
5 GHS40.16260 CVE
10 GHS80.32520 CVE
20 GHS160.65040 CVE
50 GHS401.62600 CVE
100 GHS803.25200 CVE
250 GHS2,008.13000 CVE
500 GHS4,016.26000 CVE
1000 GHS8,032.52000 CVE
2000 GHS16,065.04000 CVE
5000 GHS40,162.60000 CVE
10000 GHS80,325.20000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CVE0.12449 GHS
5 CVE0.62247 GHS
10 CVE1.24494 GHS
20 CVE2.48988 GHS
50 CVE6.22470 GHS
100 CVE12.44940 GHS
250 CVE31.12350 GHS
500 CVE62.24700 GHS
1000 CVE124.49400 GHS
2000 CVE248.98800 GHS
5000 CVE622.47000 GHS
10000 CVE1,244.94000 GHS