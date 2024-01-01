Ghanaian cedis to Bhutanese ngultrums today

1,000 ghs
6,551.43 btn

1.000 GHS = 6.551 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GHS6.55143 BTN
5 GHS32.75715 BTN
10 GHS65.51430 BTN
20 GHS131.02860 BTN
50 GHS327.57150 BTN
100 GHS655.14300 BTN
250 GHS1,637.85750 BTN
500 GHS3,275.71500 BTN
1000 GHS6,551.43000 BTN
2000 GHS13,102.86000 BTN
5000 GHS32,757.15000 BTN
10000 GHS65,514.30000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BTN0.15264 GHS
5 BTN0.76320 GHS
10 BTN1.52639 GHS
20 BTN3.05278 GHS
50 BTN7.63195 GHS
100 BTN15.26390 GHS
250 BTN38.15975 GHS
500 BTN76.31950 GHS
1000 BTN152.63900 GHS
2000 BTN305.27800 GHS
5000 BTN763.19500 GHS
10000 BTN1,526.39000 GHS