Ghanaian cedis to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert GHS to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
289.18 aed

1.000 GHS = 0.2892 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:18
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3560.92118.8050.7871.3441.53183.201
1 CAD0.73810.67913.870.580.9911.12961.369
1 EUR1.0861.472120.4150.8541.4591.66290.327
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.04910.0420.0710.0814.425

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 GHS0.28918 AED
5 GHS1.44591 AED
10 GHS2.89181 AED
20 GHS5.78362 AED
50 GHS14.45905 AED
100 GHS28.91810 AED
250 GHS72.29525 AED
500 GHS144.59050 AED
1000 GHS289.18100 AED
2000 GHS578.36200 AED
5000 GHS1,445.90500 AED
10000 GHS2,891.81000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Ghanaian Cedi
1 AED3.45804 GHS
5 AED17.29020 GHS
10 AED34.58040 GHS
20 AED69.16080 GHS
50 AED172.90200 GHS
100 AED345.80400 GHS
250 AED864.51000 GHS
500 AED1,729.02000 GHS
1000 AED3,458.04000 GHS
2000 AED6,916.08000 GHS
5000 AED17,290.20000 GHS
10000 AED34,580.40000 GHS