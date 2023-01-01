500 Georgian laris to Nigerian nairas

Convert GEL to NGN at the real exchange rate

500 gel
148,533 ngn

1.00000 GEL = 297.06600 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.090390.85851.493491.661540.96418.7334
1 GBP1.1494311.25325104.4381.71671.909861.1080521.5332
1 USD0.917150.797925183.33351.36981.523930.884217.1819
1 INR0.01100610.009575090.01210.01643760.01828710.01061040.206182

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Nigerian Naira
1 GEL297.06600 NGN
5 GEL1485.33000 NGN
10 GEL2970.66000 NGN
20 GEL5941.32000 NGN
50 GEL14853.30000 NGN
100 GEL29706.60000 NGN
250 GEL74266.50000 NGN
500 GEL148533.00000 NGN
1000 GEL297066.00000 NGN
2000 GEL594132.00000 NGN
5000 GEL1485330.00000 NGN
10000 GEL2970660.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Georgian Lari
1 NGN0.00337 GEL
5 NGN0.01683 GEL
10 NGN0.03366 GEL
20 NGN0.06732 GEL
50 NGN0.16831 GEL
100 NGN0.33663 GEL
250 NGN0.84156 GEL
500 NGN1.68312 GEL
1000 NGN3.36625 GEL
2000 NGN6.73250 GEL
5000 NGN16.83125 GEL
10000 NGN33.66250 GEL