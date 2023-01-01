500 Georgian laris to Macedonian denars

Convert GEL to MKD at the real exchange rate

500 gel
10430.85 mkd

1.00000 GEL = 20.86170 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869951.090390.85851.493661.661660.96418.7353
1 GBP1.1494911.2533104.4421.716961.910081.1081121.5362
1 USD0.917150.797894183.33351.369951.524040.884217.1836
1 INR0.01100610.00957470.01210.01643940.01828850.01061040.206203

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Macedonian Denar
1 GEL20.86170 MKD
5 GEL104.30850 MKD
10 GEL208.61700 MKD
20 GEL417.23400 MKD
50 GEL1043.08500 MKD
100 GEL2086.17000 MKD
250 GEL5215.42500 MKD
500 GEL10430.85000 MKD
1000 GEL20861.70000 MKD
2000 GEL41723.40000 MKD
5000 GEL104308.50000 MKD
10000 GEL208617.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Georgian Lari
1 MKD0.04793 GEL
5 MKD0.23967 GEL
10 MKD0.47935 GEL
20 MKD0.95869 GEL
50 MKD2.39673 GEL
100 MKD4.79347 GEL
250 MKD11.98367 GEL
500 MKD23.96735 GEL
1000 MKD47.93470 GEL
2000 MKD95.86940 GEL
5000 MKD239.67350 GEL
10000 MKD479.34700 GEL