1 British pound sterling to South African rand

Convert GBP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
23.36 zar

1.00000 GBP = 23.35840 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:02
How to convert British pounds sterling to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / South African Rand
1 GBP23.35840 ZAR
5 GBP116.79200 ZAR
10 GBP233.58400 ZAR
20 GBP467.16800 ZAR
50 GBP1167.92000 ZAR
100 GBP2335.84000 ZAR
250 GBP5839.60000 ZAR
500 GBP11679.20000 ZAR
1000 GBP23358.40000 ZAR
2000 GBP46716.80000 ZAR
5000 GBP116792.00000 ZAR
10000 GBP233584.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / British Pound Sterling
1 ZAR0.04281 GBP
5 ZAR0.21406 GBP
10 ZAR0.42811 GBP
20 ZAR0.85622 GBP
50 ZAR2.14056 GBP
100 ZAR4.28112 GBP
250 ZAR10.70280 GBP
500 ZAR21.40560 GBP
1000 ZAR42.81120 GBP
2000 ZAR85.62240 GBP
5000 ZAR214.05600 GBP
10000 ZAR428.11200 GBP