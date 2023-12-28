1 British pound sterling to South African rand

Convert GBP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
23.66 zar

1.00000 GBP = 23.65810 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8696451.1082592.20421.464331.622980.93004518.7574
1 GBP1.1498911.27435106.0231.68381.866221.0694521.5686
1 USD0.902350.784714183.1981.32131.464450.8391516.9252
1 INR0.01084550.009431880.012019510.01588140.0176020.01008620.203433

How to convert British pounds sterling to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / South African Rand
1 GBP23.65810 ZAR
5 GBP118.29050 ZAR
10 GBP236.58100 ZAR
20 GBP473.16200 ZAR
50 GBP1182.90500 ZAR
100 GBP2365.81000 ZAR
250 GBP5914.52500 ZAR
500 GBP11829.05000 ZAR
1000 GBP23658.10000 ZAR
2000 GBP47316.20000 ZAR
5000 GBP118290.50000 ZAR
10000 GBP236581.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / British Pound Sterling
1 ZAR0.04227 GBP
5 ZAR0.21134 GBP
10 ZAR0.42269 GBP
20 ZAR0.84538 GBP
50 ZAR2.11345 GBP
100 ZAR4.22689 GBP
250 ZAR10.56722 GBP
500 ZAR21.13445 GBP
1000 ZAR42.26890 GBP
2000 ZAR84.53780 GBP
5000 ZAR211.34450 GBP
10000 ZAR422.68900 GBP