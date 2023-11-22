1 British pound sterling to Romanian leus

Convert GBP to RON at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
5.71 ron

1.00000 GBP = 5.70940 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.916983.31551.52439148.7551.3720.883451.657
1 EUR1.0906190.86391.6625162.2451.49630.963451.80713
1 INR0.01200260.011005510.01829661.785440.01646750.01060370.0198883
1 AUD0.6560.60150454.655197.58330.9000320.5795431.08699

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Romanian Leu
1 GBP5.70940 RON
5 GBP28.54700 RON
10 GBP57.09400 RON
20 GBP114.18800 RON
50 GBP285.47000 RON
100 GBP570.94000 RON
250 GBP1427.35000 RON
500 GBP2854.70000 RON
1000 GBP5709.40000 RON
2000 GBP11418.80000 RON
5000 GBP28547.00000 RON
10000 GBP57094.00000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / British Pound Sterling
1 RON0.17515 GBP
5 RON0.87575 GBP
10 RON1.75150 GBP
20 RON3.50300 GBP
50 RON8.75750 GBP
100 RON17.51500 GBP
250 RON43.78750 GBP
500 RON87.57500 GBP
1000 RON175.15000 GBP
2000 RON350.30000 GBP
5000 RON875.75000 GBP
10000 RON1751.50000 GBP