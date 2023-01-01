500 British pounds sterling to Algerian dinars

Convert GBP to DZD at the real exchange rate

500 gbp
84,216 dzd

1.00000 GBP = 168.43200 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.0990.82921.494171.661080.963818.7538
1 GBP1.1494311.25285104.3991.717411.909251.1078221.5557
1 USD0.917450.79818183.32951.37081.523930.884217.2053
1 INR0.01100970.00957860.012000610.01645040.01828790.01061090.206473

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Algerian Dinar
1 GBP168.43200 DZD
5 GBP842.16000 DZD
10 GBP1684.32000 DZD
20 GBP3368.64000 DZD
50 GBP8421.60000 DZD
100 GBP16843.20000 DZD
250 GBP42108.00000 DZD
500 GBP84216.00000 DZD
1000 GBP168432.00000 DZD
2000 GBP336864.00000 DZD
5000 GBP842160.00000 DZD
10000 GBP1684320.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 DZD0.00594 GBP
5 DZD0.02969 GBP
10 DZD0.05937 GBP
20 DZD0.11874 GBP
50 DZD0.29686 GBP
100 DZD0.59371 GBP
250 DZD1.48428 GBP
500 DZD2.96856 GBP
1000 DZD5.93712 GBP
2000 DZD11.87424 GBP
5000 DZD29.68560 GBP
10000 DZD59.37120 GBP