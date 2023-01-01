10 Euros to Salvadoran colóns

Convert EUR to SVC at the real exchange rate

10 eur
95.44 svc

1.00000 EUR = 9.54372 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7982120.88451.3707583.32251.52532149.0454.01335
1 GBP1.252811.108141.71728104.3861.91092186.7245.02804
1 CHF1.130580.90241111.5497594.20291.7245168.5084.53736
1 CAD0.7295280.5823180.645267160.78611.11276108.7322.92785

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Salvadoran Colón
1 EUR9.54372 SVC
5 EUR47.71860 SVC
10 EUR95.43720 SVC
20 EUR190.87440 SVC
50 EUR477.18600 SVC
100 EUR954.37200 SVC
250 EUR2385.93000 SVC
500 EUR4771.86000 SVC
1000 EUR9543.72000 SVC
2000 EUR19087.44000 SVC
5000 EUR47718.60000 SVC
10000 EUR95437.20000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Euro
1 SVC0.10478 EUR
5 SVC0.52390 EUR
10 SVC1.04781 EUR
20 SVC2.09562 EUR
50 SVC5.23905 EUR
100 SVC10.47810 EUR
250 SVC26.19525 EUR
500 SVC52.39050 EUR
1000 SVC104.78100 EUR
2000 SVC209.56200 EUR
5000 SVC523.90500 EUR
10000 SVC1047.81000 EUR