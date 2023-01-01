1 thousand Euros to Rwandan francs

Convert EUR to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
1,347,010 rwf

1.00000 EUR = 1347.01000 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.0904590.85681.494731.662520.964318.7566
1 GBP1.1494311.25335104.431.718031.910891.1083921.5586
1 USD0.9170.797862183.32051.370751.524620.884317.2008
1 INR0.01100630.009575820.012001810.01645150.01829830.01061320.206441

Conversion rates Euro / Rwandan Franc
1 EUR1347.01000 RWF
5 EUR6735.05000 RWF
10 EUR13470.10000 RWF
20 EUR26940.20000 RWF
50 EUR67350.50000 RWF
100 EUR134701.00000 RWF
250 EUR336752.50000 RWF
500 EUR673505.00000 RWF
1000 EUR1347010.00000 RWF
2000 EUR2694020.00000 RWF
5000 EUR6735050.00000 RWF
10000 EUR13470100.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Euro
1 RWF0.00074 EUR
5 RWF0.00371 EUR
10 RWF0.00742 EUR
20 RWF0.01485 EUR
50 RWF0.03712 EUR
100 RWF0.07424 EUR
250 RWF0.18560 EUR
500 RWF0.37119 EUR
1000 RWF0.74238 EUR
2000 RWF1.48477 EUR
5000 RWF3.71192 EUR
10000 RWF7.42384 EUR