1 Euro to Norwegian kroner

Convert EUR to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 eur
11.68 nok

1.00000 EUR = 11.67770 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:54
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7980210.8841.370983.31991.52579149.0654.0159
1 GBP1.253111.107891.71787104.4081.91196186.7935.03246
1 CHF1.131220.90261411.5507994.25331.726168.6264.54237
1 CAD0.7294480.5821150.644832160.77751.11298108.7352.92939

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Norwegian Krone
1 EUR11.67770 NOK
5 EUR58.38850 NOK
10 EUR116.77700 NOK
20 EUR233.55400 NOK
50 EUR583.88500 NOK
100 EUR1167.77000 NOK
250 EUR2919.42500 NOK
500 EUR5838.85000 NOK
1000 EUR11677.70000 NOK
2000 EUR23355.40000 NOK
5000 EUR58388.50000 NOK
10000 EUR116777.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Euro
1 NOK0.08563 EUR
5 NOK0.42817 EUR
10 NOK0.85633 EUR
20 NOK1.71267 EUR
50 NOK4.28166 EUR
100 NOK8.56333 EUR
250 NOK21.40832 EUR
500 NOK42.81665 EUR
1000 NOK85.63330 EUR
2000 NOK171.26660 EUR
5000 NOK428.16650 EUR
10000 NOK856.33300 EUR