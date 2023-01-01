50 Euros to Algerian dinars

Convert EUR to DZD at the real exchange rate

50 eur
7,322.60 dzd

1.00000 EUR = 146.45200 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87071.089390.76781.494851.668150.964718.7583
1 GBP1.148511.25115104.2541.716951.9161.1079621.5454
1 USD0.918050.799265183.32671.37231.531390.885517.2205
1 INR0.01101710.009591940.01200110.01646890.01837820.01062680.206662

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Algerian Dinar
1 EUR146.45200 DZD
5 EUR732.26000 DZD
10 EUR1464.52000 DZD
20 EUR2929.04000 DZD
50 EUR7322.60000 DZD
100 EUR14645.20000 DZD
250 EUR36613.00000 DZD
500 EUR73226.00000 DZD
1000 EUR146452.00000 DZD
2000 EUR292904.00000 DZD
5000 EUR732260.00000 DZD
10000 EUR1464520.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Euro
1 DZD0.00683 EUR
5 DZD0.03414 EUR
10 DZD0.06828 EUR
20 DZD0.13656 EUR
50 DZD0.34141 EUR
100 DZD0.68282 EUR
250 DZD1.70704 EUR
500 DZD3.41409 EUR
1000 DZD6.82817 EUR
2000 DZD13.65634 EUR
5000 DZD34.14085 EUR
10000 DZD68.28170 EUR