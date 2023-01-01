100 Euros to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert EUR to BAM at the real exchange rate

100 eur
196.06 bam

1.00000 EUR = 1.96055 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:06
How to convert Euros to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 EUR1.96055 BAM
5 EUR9.80275 BAM
10 EUR19.60550 BAM
20 EUR39.21100 BAM
50 EUR98.02750 BAM
100 EUR196.05500 BAM
250 EUR490.13750 BAM
500 EUR980.27500 BAM
1000 EUR1960.55000 BAM
2000 EUR3921.10000 BAM
5000 EUR9802.75000 BAM
10000 EUR19605.50000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Euro
1 BAM0.51006 EUR
5 BAM2.55031 EUR
10 BAM5.10062 EUR
20 BAM10.20124 EUR
50 BAM25.50310 EUR
100 BAM51.00620 EUR
250 BAM127.51550 EUR
500 BAM255.03100 EUR
1000 BAM510.06200 EUR
2000 BAM1020.12400 EUR
5000 BAM2550.31000 EUR
10000 BAM5100.62000 EUR