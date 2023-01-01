1 Euro to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

1 eur
1.96 bam

1.00000 EUR = 1.96019 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:07
How to convert Euros to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 EUR1.96019 BAM
5 EUR9.80095 BAM
10 EUR19.60190 BAM
20 EUR39.20380 BAM
50 EUR98.00950 BAM
100 EUR196.01900 BAM
250 EUR490.04750 BAM
500 EUR980.09500 BAM
1000 EUR1960.19000 BAM
2000 EUR3920.38000 BAM
5000 EUR9800.95000 BAM
10000 EUR19601.90000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Euro
1 BAM0.51016 EUR
5 BAM2.55078 EUR
10 BAM5.10156 EUR
20 BAM10.20312 EUR
50 BAM25.50780 EUR
100 BAM51.01560 EUR
250 BAM127.53900 EUR
500 BAM255.07800 EUR
1000 BAM510.15600 EUR
2000 BAM1020.31200 EUR
5000 BAM2550.78000 EUR
10000 BAM5101.56000 EUR