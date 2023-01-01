10 Ethiopian birrs to Thai bahts

Convert ETB to THB at the real exchange rate

10 etb
6.28 thb

1.00000 ETB = 0.62810 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86981.090390.84111.493441.662420.963518.7449
1 GBP1.1496911.25345104.4341.716911.911181.1077321.5498
1 USD0.917150.797798183.31751.369751.524740.883717.1924
1 INR0.01100820.00957540.012002310.01644010.01830030.01060640.206348

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Thai Baht
1 ETB0.62810 THB
5 ETB3.14051 THB
10 ETB6.28103 THB
20 ETB12.56206 THB
50 ETB31.40515 THB
100 ETB62.81030 THB
250 ETB157.02575 THB
500 ETB314.05150 THB
1000 ETB628.10300 THB
2000 ETB1256.20600 THB
5000 ETB3140.51500 THB
10000 ETB6281.03000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Ethiopian Birr
1 THB1.59210 ETB
5 THB7.96050 ETB
10 THB15.92100 ETB
20 THB31.84200 ETB
50 THB79.60500 ETB
100 THB159.21000 ETB
250 THB398.02500 ETB
500 THB796.05000 ETB
1000 THB1592.10000 ETB
2000 THB3184.20000 ETB
5000 THB7960.50000 ETB
10000 THB15921.00000 ETB