Ethiopian birrs to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert ETB to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
13.86 imp

1.000 ETB = 0.01386 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:06
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2851.4731.6620.96718.216
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7351.7261.9461.13221.333
1 USD0.9220.787183.2011.3581.5320.89116.786
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Isle of Man pound
1 ETB0.01386 IMP
5 ETB0.06930 IMP
10 ETB0.13860 IMP
20 ETB0.27720 IMP
50 ETB0.69300 IMP
100 ETB1.38599 IMP
250 ETB3.46498 IMP
500 ETB6.92995 IMP
1000 ETB13.85990 IMP
2000 ETB27.71980 IMP
5000 ETB69.29950 IMP
10000 ETB138.59900 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Ethiopian Birr
1 IMP72.15070 ETB
5 IMP360.75350 ETB
10 IMP721.50700 ETB
20 IMP1,443.01400 ETB
50 IMP3,607.53500 ETB
100 IMP7,215.07000 ETB
250 IMP18,037.67500 ETB
500 IMP36,075.35000 ETB
1000 IMP72,150.70000 ETB
2000 IMP144,301.40000 ETB
5000 IMP360,753.50000 ETB
10000 IMP721,507.00000 ETB