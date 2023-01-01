100 Ethiopian birrs to Danish kroner

Convert ETB to DKK at the real exchange rate

100 etb
12.18 dkk

1.00000 ETB = 0.12176 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:58
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Danish Krone
1 ETB0.12176 DKK
5 ETB0.60879 DKK
10 ETB1.21758 DKK
20 ETB2.43516 DKK
50 ETB6.08790 DKK
100 ETB12.17580 DKK
250 ETB30.43950 DKK
500 ETB60.87900 DKK
1000 ETB121.75800 DKK
2000 ETB243.51600 DKK
5000 ETB608.79000 DKK
10000 ETB1217.58000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ethiopian Birr
1 DKK8.21301 ETB
5 DKK41.06505 ETB
10 DKK82.13010 ETB
20 DKK164.26020 ETB
50 DKK410.65050 ETB
100 DKK821.30100 ETB
250 DKK2053.25250 ETB
500 DKK4106.50500 ETB
1000 DKK8213.01000 ETB
2000 DKK16426.02000 ETB
5000 DKK41065.05000 ETB
10000 DKK82130.10000 ETB