500 Ethiopian birrs to Danish kroner

Convert ETB to DKK at the real exchange rate

500 etb
60.87 dkk

1.00000 ETB = 0.12174 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87031.090690.85731.493851.662250.963818.7438
1 GBP1.1490311.25315104.3991.71651.911.1074321.5375
1 USD0.916950.797989183.30951.369751.524160.883717.1867
1 INR0.01100630.009578610.012003410.01644170.01829510.01060740.206299

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Danish Krone
1 ETB0.12174 DKK
5 ETB0.60871 DKK
10 ETB1.21741 DKK
20 ETB2.43482 DKK
50 ETB6.08705 DKK
100 ETB12.17410 DKK
250 ETB30.43525 DKK
500 ETB60.87050 DKK
1000 ETB121.74100 DKK
2000 ETB243.48200 DKK
5000 ETB608.70500 DKK
10000 ETB1217.41000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ethiopian Birr
1 DKK8.21418 ETB
5 DKK41.07090 ETB
10 DKK82.14180 ETB
20 DKK164.28360 ETB
50 DKK410.70900 ETB
100 DKK821.41800 ETB
250 DKK2053.54500 ETB
500 DKK4107.09000 ETB
1000 DKK8214.18000 ETB
2000 DKK16428.36000 ETB
5000 DKK41070.90000 ETB
10000 DKK82141.80000 ETB