10 Danish kroner to Ethiopian birrs

Convert DKK to ETB at the real exchange rate

10 dkk
82.25 etb

1.00000 DKK = 8.22459 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.091811.43360.8719310.8351.662311.699590.9901
1 USD0.91595110.47260.798563284.71.5225310.716283.3395
1 SEK0.08746190.095487210.076257727.18520.1453831.023267.95786
1 GBP1.146921.2522513.11341356.5161.9065913.4184104.362

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ethiopian Birr
1 DKK8.22459 ETB
5 DKK41.12295 ETB
10 DKK82.24590 ETB
20 DKK164.49180 ETB
50 DKK411.22950 ETB
100 DKK822.45900 ETB
250 DKK2056.14750 ETB
500 DKK4112.29500 ETB
1000 DKK8224.59000 ETB
2000 DKK16449.18000 ETB
5000 DKK41122.95000 ETB
10000 DKK82245.90000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Danish Krone
1 ETB0.12159 DKK
5 ETB0.60794 DKK
10 ETB1.21587 DKK
20 ETB2.43174 DKK
50 ETB6.07935 DKK
100 ETB12.15870 DKK
250 ETB30.39675 DKK
500 ETB60.79350 DKK
1000 ETB121.58700 DKK
2000 ETB243.17400 DKK
5000 ETB607.93500 DKK
10000 ETB1215.87000 DKK