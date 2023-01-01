10 Ethiopian birrs to Aruban florins

10 etb
0.32 awg

1.00000 ETB = 0.03223 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:41
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87021.090490.84721.493681.662070.9636518.741
1 GBP1.1491611.2531104.4031.716561.910071.1073921.5374
1 USD0.91710.798021183.31551.369851.524270.883717.1873
1 INR0.01100750.00957830.012002610.01644170.01829520.01060670.206292

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Aruban Florin
1 ETB0.03223 AWG
5 ETB0.16114 AWG
10 ETB0.32229 AWG
20 ETB0.64457 AWG
50 ETB1.61143 AWG
100 ETB3.22287 AWG
250 ETB8.05717 AWG
500 ETB16.11435 AWG
1000 ETB32.22870 AWG
2000 ETB64.45740 AWG
5000 ETB161.14350 AWG
10000 ETB322.28700 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Ethiopian Birr
1 AWG31.02830 ETB
5 AWG155.14150 ETB
10 AWG310.28300 ETB
20 AWG620.56600 ETB
50 AWG1551.41500 ETB
100 AWG3102.83000 ETB
250 AWG7757.07500 ETB
500 AWG15514.15000 ETB
1000 AWG31028.30000 ETB
2000 AWG62056.60000 ETB
5000 AWG155141.50000 ETB
10000 AWG310283.00000 ETB