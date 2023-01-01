5 Egyptian pounds to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert EGP to NIO at the real exchange rate

5 egp
5.92 nio

1.00000 EGP = 1.18447 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87031.090590.85121.493711.662090.9636518.728
1 GBP1.1490311.25305104.3931.716371.909851.1072621.5196
1 USD0.9170.798053183.31151.369751.524160.883717.1738
1 INR0.0110070.009579140.012003110.01644130.01829470.01060720.20614

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 EGP1.18447 NIO
5 EGP5.92235 NIO
10 EGP11.84470 NIO
20 EGP23.68940 NIO
50 EGP59.22350 NIO
100 EGP118.44700 NIO
250 EGP296.11750 NIO
500 EGP592.23500 NIO
1000 EGP1184.47000 NIO
2000 EGP2368.94000 NIO
5000 EGP5922.35000 NIO
10000 EGP11844.70000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Egyptian Pound
1 NIO0.84426 EGP
5 NIO4.22131 EGP
10 NIO8.44262 EGP
20 NIO16.88524 EGP
50 NIO42.21310 EGP
100 NIO84.42620 EGP
250 NIO211.06550 EGP
500 NIO422.13100 EGP
1000 NIO844.26200 EGP
2000 NIO1688.52400 EGP
5000 NIO4221.31000 EGP
10000 NIO8442.62000 EGP