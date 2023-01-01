50 Egyptian pounds to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert EGP to FKP at the real exchange rate

50 egp
1.29 fkp

1.00000 EGP = 0.02587 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.090890.86421.494451.662550.963318.731
1 GBP1.1495611.2538104.4421.717771.910991.1073721.53
1 USD0.916750.797575183.30051.370051.524160.883217.1718
1 INR0.01100540.009574680.012004710.01644710.01829710.01060260.206143

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Falkland Islands Pound
1 EGP0.02587 FKP
5 EGP0.12935 FKP
10 EGP0.25869 FKP
20 EGP0.51739 FKP
50 EGP1.29347 FKP
100 EGP2.58693 FKP
250 EGP6.46733 FKP
500 EGP12.93465 FKP
1000 EGP25.86930 FKP
2000 EGP51.73860 FKP
5000 EGP129.34650 FKP
10000 EGP258.69300 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Egyptian Pound
1 FKP38.65590 EGP
5 FKP193.27950 EGP
10 FKP386.55900 EGP
20 FKP773.11800 EGP
50 FKP1932.79500 EGP
100 FKP3865.59000 EGP
250 FKP9663.97500 EGP
500 FKP19327.95000 EGP
1000 FKP38655.90000 EGP
2000 FKP77311.80000 EGP
5000 FKP193279.50000 EGP
10000 FKP386559.00000 EGP