50 Egyptian pounds to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert EGP to FKP at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = £0.01581 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to FKP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

FKP
1 EGP to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01580.0161
Low0.01530.0153
Average0.01570.0157
Change2.69%-1.77%
View full history

1 EGP to FKP stats

The performance of EGP to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0158 and a 30 day low of 0.0153. This means the 30 day average was 0.0157. The change for EGP to FKP was 2.69.

The performance of EGP to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0161 and a 90 day low of 0.0153. This means the 90 day average was 0.0157. The change for EGP to FKP was -1.77.

Track market ratesView EGP to FKP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9271.3830.771.50384.0793.67334.262
1 EUR1.07911.4910.8311.62190.6833.96136.953
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.8142.65724.781
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79511.95109.1384.76844.473

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Falkland Islands Pound
1 EGP0.01581 FKP
5 EGP0.07905 FKP
10 EGP0.15810 FKP
20 EGP0.31619 FKP
50 EGP0.79049 FKP
100 EGP1.58097 FKP
250 EGP3.95243 FKP
500 EGP7.90485 FKP
1000 EGP15.80970 FKP
2000 EGP31.61940 FKP
5000 EGP79.04850 FKP
10000 EGP158.09700 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Egyptian Pound
1 FKP63.25240 EGP
5 FKP316.26200 EGP
10 FKP632.52400 EGP
20 FKP1,265.04800 EGP
50 FKP3,162.62000 EGP
100 FKP6,325.24000 EGP
250 FKP15,813.10000 EGP
500 FKP31,626.20000 EGP
1000 FKP63,252.40000 EGP
2000 FKP126,504.80000 EGP
5000 FKP316,262.00000 EGP
10000 FKP632,524.00000 EGP