Algerian dinars to Lebanese pounds today

Convert DZD to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
665,419 lbp

1.000 DZD = 665.4 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:38
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Lebanese Pound
1 DZD665.41900 LBP
5 DZD3,327.09500 LBP
10 DZD6,654.19000 LBP
20 DZD13,308.38000 LBP
50 DZD33,270.95000 LBP
100 DZD66,541.90000 LBP
250 DZD166,354.75000 LBP
500 DZD332,709.50000 LBP
1000 DZD665,419.00000 LBP
2000 DZD1,330,838.00000 LBP
5000 DZD3,327,095.00000 LBP
10000 DZD6,654,190.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 LBP0.00150 DZD
5 LBP0.00751 DZD
10 LBP0.01503 DZD
20 LBP0.03006 DZD
50 LBP0.07514 DZD
100 LBP0.15028 DZD
250 LBP0.37570 DZD
500 LBP0.75141 DZD
1000 LBP1.50281 DZD
2000 LBP3.00562 DZD
5000 LBP7.51405 DZD
10000 LBP15.02810 DZD