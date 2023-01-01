1 Lebanese pound to Algerian dinars

1 lbp
0.01 dzd

1.00000 LBP = 0.00894 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:20
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 LBP0.00894 DZD
5 LBP0.04472 DZD
10 LBP0.08943 DZD
20 LBP0.17886 DZD
50 LBP0.44716 DZD
100 LBP0.89431 DZD
250 LBP2.23578 DZD
500 LBP4.47156 DZD
1000 LBP8.94311 DZD
2000 LBP17.88622 DZD
5000 LBP44.71555 DZD
10000 LBP89.43110 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Lebanese Pound
1 DZD111.81800 LBP
5 DZD559.09000 LBP
10 DZD1118.18000 LBP
20 DZD2236.36000 LBP
50 DZD5590.90000 LBP
100 DZD11181.80000 LBP
250 DZD27954.50000 LBP
500 DZD55909.00000 LBP
1000 DZD111818.00000 LBP
2000 DZD223636.00000 LBP
5000 DZD559090.00000 LBP
10000 DZD1118180.00000 LBP