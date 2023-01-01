1 Lebanese pound to Algerian dinars

Convert LBP to DZD

1 lbp
0.01 dzd

1.00000 LBP = 0.00893 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 LBP0.00893 DZD
5 LBP0.04464 DZD
10 LBP0.08928 DZD
20 LBP0.17855 DZD
50 LBP0.44638 DZD
100 LBP0.89276 DZD
250 LBP2.23191 DZD
500 LBP4.46382 DZD
1000 LBP8.92763 DZD
2000 LBP17.85526 DZD
5000 LBP44.63815 DZD
10000 LBP89.27630 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Lebanese Pound
1 DZD112.01200 LBP
5 DZD560.06000 LBP
10 DZD1120.12000 LBP
20 DZD2240.24000 LBP
50 DZD5600.60000 LBP
100 DZD11201.20000 LBP
250 DZD28003.00000 LBP
500 DZD56006.00000 LBP
1000 DZD112012.00000 LBP
2000 DZD224024.00000 LBP
5000 DZD560060.00000 LBP
10000 DZD1120120.00000 LBP