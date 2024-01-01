Algerian dinars to Lebanese pounds today

Convert DZD to LBP at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = ل.ل.672.1 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:53
Track the exchange rate

DZD to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LBP
1 DZD to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High678.0160678.0160
Low670.9730664.8260
Average674.1388671.5351
Change-0.55%0.81%
View full history

1 DZD to LBP stats

The performance of DZD to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 678.0160 and a 30 day low of 670.9730. This means the 30 day average was 674.1388. The change for DZD to LBP was -0.55.

The performance of DZD to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 678.0160 and a 90 day low of 664.8260. This means the 90 day average was 671.5351. The change for DZD to LBP was 0.81.

View DZD to LBP chart

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Lebanese Pound
1 DZD672.10300 LBP
5 DZD3,360.51500 LBP
10 DZD6,721.03000 LBP
20 DZD13,442.06000 LBP
50 DZD33,605.15000 LBP
100 DZD67,210.30000 LBP
250 DZD168,025.75000 LBP
500 DZD336,051.50000 LBP
1000 DZD672,103.00000 LBP
2000 DZD1,344,206.00000 LBP
5000 DZD3,360,515.00000 LBP
10000 DZD6,721,030.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 LBP0.00149 DZD
5 LBP0.00744 DZD
10 LBP0.01488 DZD
20 LBP0.02976 DZD
50 LBP0.07439 DZD
100 LBP0.14879 DZD
250 LBP0.37197 DZD
500 LBP0.74394 DZD
1000 LBP1.48787 DZD
2000 LBP2.97574 DZD
5000 LBP7.43935 DZD
10000 LBP14.87870 DZD