20 lbp
0.03 dzd

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = دج0.001502 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:24
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 LBP0.00150 DZD
5 LBP0.00751 DZD
10 LBP0.01502 DZD
20 LBP0.03004 DZD
50 LBP0.07510 DZD
100 LBP0.15021 DZD
250 LBP0.37552 DZD
500 LBP0.75105 DZD
1000 LBP1.50209 DZD
2000 LBP3.00418 DZD
5000 LBP7.51045 DZD
10000 LBP15.02090 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Lebanese Pound
1 DZD665.73900 LBP
5 DZD3,328.69500 LBP
10 DZD6,657.39000 LBP
20 DZD13,314.78000 LBP
50 DZD33,286.95000 LBP
100 DZD66,573.90000 LBP
250 DZD166,434.75000 LBP
500 DZD332,869.50000 LBP
1000 DZD665,739.00000 LBP
2000 DZD1,331,478.00000 LBP
5000 DZD3,328,695.00000 LBP
10000 DZD6,657,390.00000 LBP