1.00000 DOP = 0.06405 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
How to convert Dominican pesos to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Qatari Rial
1 DOP0.06405 QAR
5 DOP0.32023 QAR
10 DOP0.64046 QAR
20 DOP1.28091 QAR
50 DOP3.20228 QAR
100 DOP6.40457 QAR
250 DOP16.01142 QAR
500 DOP32.02285 QAR
1000 DOP64.04570 QAR
2000 DOP128.09140 QAR
5000 DOP320.22850 QAR
10000 DOP640.45700 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Dominican Peso
1 QAR15.61390 DOP
5 QAR78.06950 DOP
10 QAR156.13900 DOP
20 QAR312.27800 DOP
50 QAR780.69500 DOP
100 QAR1561.39000 DOP
250 QAR3903.47500 DOP
500 QAR7806.95000 DOP
1000 QAR15613.90000 DOP
2000 QAR31227.80000 DOP
5000 QAR78069.50000 DOP
10000 QAR156139.00000 DOP