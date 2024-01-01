Dominican pesos to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert DOP to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 dop
122.13 cny

1.000 DOP = 0.1221 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2631.4731.6630.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7031.7251.9471.13121.379
1 USD0.9220.787183.1881.3581.5320.8916.826
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican peso

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DOP0.12213 CNY
5 DOP0.61066 CNY
10 DOP1.22132 CNY
20 DOP2.44264 CNY
50 DOP6.10660 CNY
100 DOP12.21320 CNY
250 DOP30.53300 CNY
500 DOP61.06600 CNY
1000 DOP122.13200 CNY
2000 DOP244.26400 CNY
5000 DOP610.66000 CNY
10000 DOP1,221.32000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Dominican Peso
1 CNY8.18787 DOP
5 CNY40.93935 DOP
10 CNY81.87870 DOP
20 CNY163.75740 DOP
50 CNY409.39350 DOP
100 CNY818.78700 DOP
250 CNY2,046.96750 DOP
500 CNY4,093.93500 DOP
1000 CNY8,187.87000 DOP
2000 CNY16,375.74000 DOP
5000 CNY40,939.35000 DOP
10000 CNY81,878.70000 DOP