Convert DOP to CNY at the real exchange rate

Dominican pesos to Chinese yuan rmb today

1,000 dop
122.23 cny

$1.000 DOP = ¥0.1222 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:04
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8341.4781.6250.96420.058
1 GBP1.18611.275106.5741.7541.9281.14323.796
1 USD0.930.784183.5581.3751.5120.89618.657
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DOP0,12223 CNY
5 DOP0,61114 CNY
10 DOP1,22228 CNY
20 DOP2,44456 CNY
50 DOP6,11140 CNY
100 DOP12,22280 CNY
250 DOP30,55700 CNY
500 DOP61,11400 CNY
1000 DOP122,22800 CNY
2000 DOP244,45600 CNY
5000 DOP611,14000 CNY
10000 DOP1.222,28000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Dominican Peso
1 CNY8,18142 DOP
5 CNY40,90710 DOP
10 CNY81,81420 DOP
20 CNY163,62840 DOP
50 CNY409,07100 DOP
100 CNY818,14200 DOP
250 CNY2.045,35500 DOP
500 CNY4.090,71000 DOP
1000 CNY8.181,42000 DOP
2000 CNY16.362,84000 DOP
5000 CNY40.907,10000 DOP
10000 CNY81.814,20000 DOP