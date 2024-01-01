Dominican pesos to Aruban florins today

Convert DOP to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 dop
30.37 awg

1.000 DOP = 0.03037 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2641.4731.6630.96618.26
1 GBP1.17111.271105.6951.7251.9471.13121.382
1 USD0.9220.787183.1891.3581.5320.8916.829
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican peso

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Aruban Florin
1 DOP0.03037 AWG
5 DOP0.15184 AWG
10 DOP0.30369 AWG
20 DOP0.60738 AWG
50 DOP1.51844 AWG
100 DOP3.03688 AWG
250 DOP7.59220 AWG
500 DOP15.18440 AWG
1000 DOP30.36880 AWG
2000 DOP60.73760 AWG
5000 DOP151.84400 AWG
10000 DOP303.68800 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Dominican Peso
1 AWG32.92850 DOP
5 AWG164.64250 DOP
10 AWG329.28500 DOP
20 AWG658.57000 DOP
50 AWG1,646.42500 DOP
100 AWG3,292.85000 DOP
250 AWG8,232.12500 DOP
500 AWG16,464.25000 DOP
1000 AWG32,928.50000 DOP
2000 AWG65,857.00000 DOP
5000 AWG164,642.50000 DOP
10000 AWG329,285.00000 DOP