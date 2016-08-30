Convert DOP to AWG at the real exchange rate

Dominican pesos to Aruban florins today

1000 dop
30.16 awg

$1.000 DOP = ƒ0.03016 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8428951.075289.83581.478131.62540.9639420.0442
1 GBP1.1863911.27565106.5841.75371.928421.1436123.781
1 USD0.930050.783914183.55261.374751.511720.8965518.6423
1 INR0.01113140.009382280.011968510.01645370.0180930.01073040.223121

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Aruban Florin
1 DOP0.03016 AWG
5 DOP0.15081 AWG
10 DOP0.30162 AWG
20 DOP0.60324 AWG
50 DOP1.50811 AWG
100 DOP3.01621 AWG
250 DOP7.54053 AWG
500 DOP15.08105 AWG
1000 DOP30.16210 AWG
2000 DOP60.32420 AWG
5000 DOP150.81050 AWG
10000 DOP301.62100 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Dominican Peso
1 AWG33.15420 DOP
5 AWG165.77100 DOP
10 AWG331.54200 DOP
20 AWG663.08400 DOP
50 AWG1657.71000 DOP
100 AWG3315.42000 DOP
250 AWG8288.55000 DOP
500 AWG16577.10000 DOP
1000 AWG33154.20000 DOP
2000 AWG66308.40000 DOP
5000 AWG165771.00000 DOP
10000 AWG331542.00000 DOP