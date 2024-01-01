Dominican pesos to Aruban florins today

Convert DOP to AWG at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = ƒ0.02975 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:52
DOP to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AWG
1 DOP to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02980.0302
Low0.02970.0297
Average0.02980.0299
Change0.01%-1.55%
1 DOP to AWG stats

The performance of DOP to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0298 and a 30 day low of 0.0297. This means the 30 day average was 0.0298. The change for DOP to AWG was 0.01.

The performance of DOP to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0302 and a 90 day low of 0.0297. This means the 90 day average was 0.0299. The change for DOP to AWG was -1.55.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Aruban Florin
1 DOP0.02975 AWG
5 DOP0.14875 AWG
10 DOP0.29751 AWG
20 DOP0.59501 AWG
50 DOP1.48753 AWG
100 DOP2.97505 AWG
250 DOP7.43763 AWG
500 DOP14.87525 AWG
1000 DOP29.75050 AWG
2000 DOP59.50100 AWG
5000 DOP148.75250 AWG
10000 DOP297.50500 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Dominican Peso
1 AWG33.61280 DOP
5 AWG168.06400 DOP
10 AWG336.12800 DOP
20 AWG672.25600 DOP
50 AWG1,680.64000 DOP
100 AWG3,361.28000 DOP
250 AWG8,403.20000 DOP
500 AWG16,806.40000 DOP
1000 AWG33,612.80000 DOP
2000 AWG67,225.60000 DOP
5000 AWG168,064.00000 DOP
10000 AWG336,128.00000 DOP