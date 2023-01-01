1 thousand Djiboutian francs to Costa Rican colóns

Convert DJF to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 djf
2,981.54 crc

1.00000 DJF = 2.98154 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871951.091190.9411.490821.661360.963118.7455
1 GBP1.1468511.25135104.2981.709781.905371.1045421.4987
1 USD0.91650.799137183.3481.366351.522650.882717.1804
1 INR0.01099610.009587960.011997910.01639330.01826860.01059050.206129

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 DJF2.98154 CRC
5 DJF14.90770 CRC
10 DJF29.81540 CRC
20 DJF59.63080 CRC
50 DJF149.07700 CRC
100 DJF298.15400 CRC
250 DJF745.38500 CRC
500 DJF1490.77000 CRC
1000 DJF2981.54000 CRC
2000 DJF5963.08000 CRC
5000 DJF14907.70000 CRC
10000 DJF29815.40000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Djiboutian Franc
1 CRC0.33540 DJF
5 CRC1.67698 DJF
10 CRC3.35397 DJF
20 CRC6.70794 DJF
50 CRC16.76985 DJF
100 CRC33.53970 DJF
250 CRC83.84925 DJF
500 CRC167.69850 DJF
1000 CRC335.39700 DJF
2000 CRC670.79400 DJF
5000 CRC1676.98500 DJF
10000 CRC3353.97000 DJF