100 Djiboutian francs to Bangladeshi takas

Convert DJF to BDT at the real exchange rate

100 djf
61.92 bdt

1.00000 DJF = 0.61921 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:27
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.872151.0913590.96951.490891.661870.9633518.7494
1 GBP1.1465911.2513104.3021.70941.905441.1045721.4973
1 USD0.91630.799169183.3551.36611.522770.882617.18
1 INR0.01099270.009587530.011996910.01638890.01826840.01058840.206106

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 DJF0.61921 BDT
5 DJF3.09604 BDT
10 DJF6.19208 BDT
20 DJF12.38416 BDT
50 DJF30.96040 BDT
100 DJF61.92080 BDT
250 DJF154.80200 BDT
500 DJF309.60400 BDT
1000 DJF619.20800 BDT
2000 DJF1238.41600 BDT
5000 DJF3096.04000 BDT
10000 DJF6192.08000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Djiboutian Franc
1 BDT1.61497 DJF
5 BDT8.07485 DJF
10 BDT16.14970 DJF
20 BDT32.29940 DJF
50 BDT80.74850 DJF
100 BDT161.49700 DJF
250 BDT403.74250 DJF
500 BDT807.48500 DJF
1000 BDT1614.97000 DJF
2000 BDT3229.94000 DJF
5000 BDT8074.85000 DJF
10000 BDT16149.70000 DJF