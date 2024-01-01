10 Bangladeshi takas to Djiboutian francs

Convert BDT to DJF at the real exchange rate

10 bdt
15 djf

Tk1.000 BDT = Fdj1.513 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:15
BDT to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.51541.5233
Low1.51161.5116
Average1.51321.5150
Change0.09%-0.67%
1 BDT to DJF stats

The performance of BDT to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5154 and a 30 day low of 1.5116. This means the 30 day average was 1.5132. The change for BDT to DJF was 0.09.

The performance of BDT to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5233 and a 90 day low of 1.5116. This means the 90 day average was 1.5150. The change for BDT to DJF was -0.67.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Djiboutian Franc
1 BDT1.51309 DJF
5 BDT7.56545 DJF
10 BDT15.13090 DJF
20 BDT30.26180 DJF
50 BDT75.65450 DJF
100 BDT151.30900 DJF
250 BDT378.27250 DJF
500 BDT756.54500 DJF
1000 BDT1,513.09000 DJF
2000 BDT3,026.18000 DJF
5000 BDT7,565.45000 DJF
10000 BDT15,130.90000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 DJF0.66090 BDT
5 DJF3.30448 BDT
10 DJF6.60897 BDT
20 DJF13.21794 BDT
50 DJF33.04485 BDT
100 DJF66.08970 BDT
250 DJF165.22425 BDT
500 DJF330.44850 BDT
1000 DJF660.89700 BDT
2000 DJF1,321.79400 BDT
5000 DJF3,304.48500 BDT
10000 DJF6,608.97000 BDT