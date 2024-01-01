Costa Rican colóns to Macanese patacas today

Convert CRC to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
16.06 mop

1.000 CRC = 0.01606 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:10
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Macanese Pataca
1 CRC0.01606 MOP
5 CRC0.08028 MOP
10 CRC0.16056 MOP
20 CRC0.32111 MOP
50 CRC0.80278 MOP
100 CRC1.60556 MOP
250 CRC4.01390 MOP
500 CRC8.02780 MOP
1000 CRC16.05560 MOP
2000 CRC32.11120 MOP
5000 CRC80.27800 MOP
10000 CRC160.55600 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Costa Rican Colón
1 MOP62.28340 CRC
5 MOP311.41700 CRC
10 MOP622.83400 CRC
20 MOP1,245.66800 CRC
50 MOP3,114.17000 CRC
100 MOP6,228.34000 CRC
250 MOP15,570.85000 CRC
500 MOP31,141.70000 CRC
1000 MOP62,283.40000 CRC
2000 MOP124,566.80000 CRC
5000 MOP311,417.00000 CRC
10000 MOP622,834.00000 CRC