Costa Rican colóns to Macanese patacas today

Convert CRC to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
15.36 mop

₡1.000 CRC = MOP$0.01536 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

CRC to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01540.0158
Low0.01510.0151
Average0.01530.0154
Change0.32%-3.09%
1 CRC to MOP stats

The performance of CRC to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0154 and a 30 day low of 0.0151. This means the 30 day average was 0.0153. The change for CRC to MOP was 0.32.

The performance of CRC to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0158 and a 90 day low of 0.0151. This means the 90 day average was 0.0154. The change for CRC to MOP was -3.09.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Macanese Pataca
1 CRC0.01536 MOP
5 CRC0.07679 MOP
10 CRC0.15359 MOP
20 CRC0.30717 MOP
50 CRC0.76793 MOP
100 CRC1.53585 MOP
250 CRC3.83963 MOP
500 CRC7.67925 MOP
1000 CRC15.35850 MOP
2000 CRC30.71700 MOP
5000 CRC76.79250 MOP
10000 CRC153.58500 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Costa Rican Colón
1 MOP65.11060 CRC
5 MOP325.55300 CRC
10 MOP651.10600 CRC
20 MOP1,302.21200 CRC
50 MOP3,255.53000 CRC
100 MOP6,511.06000 CRC
250 MOP16,277.65000 CRC
500 MOP32,555.30000 CRC
1000 MOP65,110.60000 CRC
2000 MOP130,221.20000 CRC
5000 MOP325,553.00000 CRC
10000 MOP651,106.00000 CRC