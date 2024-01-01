Costa Rican colóns to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert CRC to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
203.18 cve

1.000 CRC = 0.2032 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2311.4741.6640.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6251.7251.9471.13121.371
1 USD0.9220.788183.2121.3591.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CRC0.20318 CVE
5 CRC1.01592 CVE
10 CRC2.03184 CVE
20 CRC4.06368 CVE
50 CRC10.15920 CVE
100 CRC20.31840 CVE
250 CRC50.79600 CVE
500 CRC101.59200 CVE
1000 CRC203.18400 CVE
2000 CRC406.36800 CVE
5000 CRC1,015.92000 CVE
10000 CRC2,031.84000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Costa Rican Colón
1 CVE4.92165 CRC
5 CVE24.60825 CRC
10 CVE49.21650 CRC
20 CVE98.43300 CRC
50 CVE246.08250 CRC
100 CVE492.16500 CRC
250 CVE1,230.41250 CRC
500 CVE2,460.82500 CRC
1000 CVE4,921.65000 CRC
2000 CVE9,843.30000 CRC
5000 CVE24,608.25000 CRC
10000 CVE49,216.50000 CRC