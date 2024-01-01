Costa Rican colóns to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert CRC to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
193.89 cve

₡1.000 CRC = Esc0.1939 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CRC to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19510.2028
Low0.19120.1912
Average0.19320.1959
Change-0.52%-4.07%
1 CRC to CVE stats

The performance of CRC to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1951 and a 30 day low of 0.1912. This means the 30 day average was 0.1932. The change for CRC to CVE was -0.52.

The performance of CRC to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2028 and a 90 day low of 0.1912. This means the 90 day average was 0.1959. The change for CRC to CVE was -4.07.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CRC0.19389 CVE
5 CRC0.96943 CVE
10 CRC1.93886 CVE
20 CRC3.87772 CVE
50 CRC9.69430 CVE
100 CRC19.38860 CVE
250 CRC48.47150 CVE
500 CRC96.94300 CVE
1000 CRC193.88600 CVE
2000 CRC387.77200 CVE
5000 CRC969.43000 CVE
10000 CRC1,938.86000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Costa Rican Colón
1 CVE5.15766 CRC
5 CVE25.78830 CRC
10 CVE51.57660 CRC
20 CVE103.15320 CRC
50 CVE257.88300 CRC
100 CVE515.76600 CRC
250 CVE1,289.41500 CRC
500 CVE2,578.83000 CRC
1000 CVE5,157.66000 CRC
2000 CVE10,315.32000 CRC
5000 CVE25,788.30000 CRC
10000 CVE51,576.60000 CRC