10 thousand Costa Rican colóns to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert CRC to CVE at the real exchange rate

10,000 crc
1,990.66 cve

1.00000 CRC = 0.19907 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CRC0.19907 CVE
5 CRC0.99533 CVE
10 CRC1.99066 CVE
20 CRC3.98132 CVE
50 CRC9.95330 CVE
100 CRC19.90660 CVE
250 CRC49.76650 CVE
500 CRC99.53300 CVE
1000 CRC199.06600 CVE
2000 CRC398.13200 CVE
5000 CRC995.33000 CVE
10000 CRC1990.66000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Costa Rican Colón
1 CVE5.02345 CRC
5 CVE25.11725 CRC
10 CVE50.23450 CRC
20 CVE100.46900 CRC
50 CVE251.17250 CRC
100 CVE502.34500 CRC
250 CVE1255.86250 CRC
500 CVE2511.72500 CRC
1000 CVE5023.45000 CRC
2000 CVE10046.90000 CRC
5000 CVE25117.25000 CRC
10000 CVE50234.50000 CRC