Costa Rican colóns to Canadian dollars today

Convert CRC to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
2.71 cad

1.000 CRC = 0.002708 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2311.4741.6640.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6251.7251.9471.13121.371
1 USD0.9220.788183.2121.3591.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Canadian Dollar
1 CRC0.00271 CAD
5 CRC0.01354 CAD
10 CRC0.02708 CAD
20 CRC0.05415 CAD
50 CRC0.13538 CAD
100 CRC0.27076 CAD
250 CRC0.67691 CAD
500 CRC1.35382 CAD
1000 CRC2.70764 CAD
2000 CRC5.41528 CAD
5000 CRC13.53820 CAD
10000 CRC27.07640 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 CAD369.32600 CRC
5 CAD1,846.63000 CRC
10 CAD3,693.26000 CRC
20 CAD7,386.52000 CRC
50 CAD18,466.30000 CRC
100 CAD36,932.60000 CRC
250 CAD92,331.50000 CRC
500 CAD184,663.00000 CRC
1000 CAD369,326.00000 CRC
2000 CAD738,652.00000 CRC
5000 CAD1,846,630.00000 CRC
10000 CAD3,693,260.00000 CRC