20 Swiss francs to US dollars

Convert CHF to USD at the real exchange rate

20 chf
22.66 usd

1.00000 CHF = 1.13308 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:28
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.9170.79964883.331.36831.5259149.1151.65276
1 EUR1.090510.87290.87141.492131.664162.611.80233
1 GBP1.250551.146791104.2081.711131.90822186.4762.06685
1 INR0.01200050.01100460.0095961610.01642030.01831161.789450.0198339

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Swiss francs to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / US Dollar
1 CHF1.13308 USD
5 CHF5.66540 USD
10 CHF11.33080 USD
20 CHF22.66160 USD
50 CHF56.65400 USD
100 CHF113.30800 USD
250 CHF283.27000 USD
500 CHF566.54000 USD
1000 CHF1133.08000 USD
2000 CHF2266.16000 USD
5000 CHF5665.40000 USD
10000 CHF11330.80000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 USD0.88255 CHF
5 USD4.41275 CHF
10 USD8.82550 CHF
20 USD17.65100 CHF
50 USD44.12750 CHF
100 USD88.25500 CHF
250 USD220.63750 CHF
500 USD441.27500 CHF
1000 USD882.55000 CHF
2000 USD1765.10000 CHF
5000 USD4412.75000 CHF
10000 USD8825.50000 CHF