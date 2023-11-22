250 Canadian dollars to Israeli new sheqels

Convert CAD to ILS at the real exchange rate

250 cad
681.52 ils

1.00000 CAD = 2.72609 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:39
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87141.088990.72121.490381.664220.962418.7209
1 GBP1.1475811.24955104.1061.710261.909751.1044321.4829
1 USD0.918350.800288183.31451.36871.528350.883817.1925
1 INR0.01102280.009605630.012002710.01642810.01834440.0106080.206357

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CAD2.72609 ILS
5 CAD13.63045 ILS
10 CAD27.26090 ILS
20 CAD54.52180 ILS
50 CAD136.30450 ILS
100 CAD272.60900 ILS
250 CAD681.52250 ILS
500 CAD1363.04500 ILS
1000 CAD2726.09000 ILS
2000 CAD5452.18000 ILS
5000 CAD13630.45000 ILS
10000 CAD27260.90000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Canadian Dollar
1 ILS0.36683 CAD
5 ILS1.83413 CAD
10 ILS3.66826 CAD
20 ILS7.33652 CAD
50 ILS18.34130 CAD
100 ILS36.68260 CAD
250 ILS91.70650 CAD
500 ILS183.41300 CAD
1000 ILS366.82600 CAD
2000 ILS733.65200 CAD
5000 ILS1834.13000 CAD
10000 ILS3668.26000 CAD